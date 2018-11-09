North Korea cancelled talks with Mike Pompeo: Nikki Haley

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 6:00 AM

United States Ambassador Nikki Haley has said that North Korea cancelled this week's talks between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior North Korean official.

nikki haley, mike pompeo, us, north korea

United States Ambassador Nikki Haley has said that North Korea cancelled this week’s talks between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior North Korean official — but the summit between the two leaders is still on after January 1.

“I don’t think there was some major issue” for the postponement, Haley told reporters on Thursday.

“I have talked with the administration and basically what we’re looking at is they postponed it because they weren’t ready,” she said, “and secretary Pompeo and the administration stand ready to talk.”

Pompeo was supposed to meet Kim Yong Chol in New York Thursday.

Haley spoke ahead of Security Council closed consultations called by Russia to discuss exemptions from UN sanctions.

She stressed that North Korea hasn’t “done anything to warrant getting rid of the sanctions yet.”

