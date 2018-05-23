North Korea and South Korea to talk in May, says official

High-level talks between North and South Korea will likely resume after June 25. (Reuters)

High-level talks between North and South Korea will likely resume after May 25 following completion of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills, a South Korean government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for the South Korean presidency, was speaking to reporters in Washington following a White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

North Korea last week cancelled at the last minute a meeting with senior South Korean officials in protest over joint exercises between Seoul and Washington and also threatened to scrap an unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.