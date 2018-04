The opening of the connection came a week before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in are due to hold a summit in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

The two Koreas opened a hotline between their leaders today, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing Seoul’s presidential office. The opening of the connection came a week before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in are due to hold a summit in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

(To be Updated)