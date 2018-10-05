Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: 331 nominees in fray, winner to be announced at 2.30 PM today

​​​
Nobel Prize 2018: The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo is all set to announce the Nobel peace prize winner today.

nobel peace prize 2018, nobel peace prize 2018 live updates, nobel peace prize 2018 live, nobel peace prize 2018 nominations, nobel peace prize 2018 winner, nobel peace prize 2018 winner name, nobel peace prize winners 2018 Nobel Prize 2018: The nominations for this year’s Nobel peace prize are the second highest ever.

Nobel Prize 2018: The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo is all set to announce the Nobel peace prize winner today. The winner will be chosen from 331 nominations, out of which 216 are individuals and 115 organisations.

The nominations for this year’s Nobel peace prize are the second highest ever, next only to 676 in 2016. Till now, 98 peace prizes have been announced with 131 winners. Of them, 104 were individuals and 27 organisations. Among 104 individual winners, 16 were awarded to women. Last year, the Nobel peace prize went to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

The award is named after Alfred Nobel, a Swedish engineer, chemist, businessman, inventor, and philanthropist. The winner of the award will get prize money of 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million).

Alfred Nobel, in his will to allocate most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, had written, “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Among those who received the award earlier include Mother Teresa (1979) who founded Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi (1991), Kailash Satyarthi along with Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai (2014). Another Peace Prize winner from the subcontinent his Bangladeshi economist Muhammad Yunus and his Grameen Bank (2006).   Others who received the prestigious award include American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Junior, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and former US President Barack Obama.

