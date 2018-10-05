Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: 331 nominees in fray, winner to be announced at 2.30 PM today

Nobel Prize 2018: The nominations for this year’s Nobel peace prize are the second highest ever.

Nobel Prize 2018: The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo is all set to announce the Nobel peace prize winner today. The winner will be chosen from 331 nominations, out of which 216 are individuals and 115 organisations.

The nominations for this year’s Nobel peace prize are the second highest ever, next only to 676 in 2016. Till now, 98 peace prizes have been announced with 131 winners. Of them, 104 were individuals and 27 organisations. Among 104 individual winners, 16 were awarded to women. Last year, the Nobel peace prize went to The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

The award is named after Alfred Nobel, a Swedish engineer, chemist, businessman, inventor, and philanthropist. The winner of the award will get prize money of 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million).

Alfred Nobel, in his will to allocate most of his wealth to the establishment of the five Nobel Prizes, had written, “The said interest shall be divided into five equal parts… one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

