Labour MPs and UK media has turned on Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Officials have started issuing warning that the UK PM’s premiership days are numbered.

The situation slipped further out of control this week as Sir Keir Starmer confirmed he knew about Peter Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein before appointing him as US ambassador.

Mandelson was fired as ambassador last year after revelations about his friendship with the American paedophile came to light. Previously released emails showed that an exchange of supportive messages between the two while Epstein faced jail in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

PM Keir Starmer admits to Mandelson-Epstein ties knowledge

During the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) event in the Commons Chamber this week, Starmer said that security vetting had revealed Mandelson continued staying in touch with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for child offences.

Expressing regret over the appointment, the UK PM stated that Mandelson “lied repeatedly” about the nature of his connection with Epstein.

A Mid-day debated amendment brokered by Labour MPs Meg Hillier and Angela Rayner sought to force the release of documents about Mandelson’s appointment. Through these records, officials are keen on dissecting what kind of relationship he shared with the late US financier.

Nonetheless, MPs are already expected that a police investigation into Mandelson could be delayed, thereby triggering a challenges to the current UK leadership, as per the Guardian.

UK backlash: ‘Starmer’s days are numbered’

Live on LBC, British journalist Andrew Marr declared, “We have entered the final stage of the Starmer premiership,” adding there is “no way back for the Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, Starmer’s biographer said the documents set to be published must show that the the UK PM “knew more than was already in the public domain” for his premiership to be challenged. Speaking to Sky News, Tom Baldwin said, “I do think it’s difficult to question someone’s judgement unless you know what facts they had at their disposal beforehand.”

“So I think for people to say this was a scandalous misjudgement, yeah, they have to show that Keir Starmer knew more than was already in the public domain at the time of the time, and presumably that’s what the inquiry will find out.”

A former minister, as quoted by the Guardian, said: “We’ve had a lot of bad days recently, but this is the worst yet, I think.”

Another MP added, “Trust is finite. I’m personally not sure I could trust myself to back the prime minister in a confidence vote.”

Speaking to the Guardian, some other MPs pointed out the irony of Starmer potentially being forced out over the Mandelson-Epstein scandal as he’s vocally committed to tackling violence against women and girls over the year. “We’ve never had a PM that cares so much about it,” a minister noted. “It would be mad if another man being mates with a paedophile brought him down, but it’s totally possible.”

As per the motion passed on Wednesday night in the UK, documents relating to Mandelson’s vetting and subsequent appointment will be released. In light of the last-minute concession towards the end of the debate, the government has agreed that sensitive documents would be referred to Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC).