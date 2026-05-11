China’s Consulate in Kolkata issued a stern warning, asking individuals to avoid inadvertently crossing into the Indian territory. Chinese authorities reiterated their firm reminder, merely days after a Chinese national was arrested by the Border Security Force at the India-Nepal border for attempting to enter India via Nepal. The case drew heightened scrutiny because the man lacked proper documentation, including a passport and a valid Indian visa, during the breach attempt.

Chinese Consulate in Kolkata warns against illegal Indian entry

According to a screenshot from the Consulate General’s WeChat account, shared by China’s Global Times, Chinese officials asserted that people seeking to enter India must obtain a visa beforehand. Those trying to cross borders without a valid Indian visa may face detention by Indian troops, as also seen in the case of the Chinese national detained last week.

Last Monday, a Chinese man, now identified as Zhou Huan, a 41-year-old resident of China’s Hunan province, was intercepted near the Jogbani check-post along the India-Nepal border in Araria, Bihar, during routine surveillance.

India and Nepal’s shared border is an open border with fewer boundary markers than usual, according to the new statement issued by the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata. Over time, this has exposed Chinese nationals in Nepal to a high risk of accidentally crossing into India.

Consequences of illegally entering through the India-Nepal border

The Asian country’s officials underscored that anyone who unintentionally breaches the India-Nepal border may face prison sentences of two to eight years and fines, with bail being nearly impossible to obtain.

Chinese Consulate in Kolkata releases advisory asking Chinese nationals to avoid “inadvertently” entering India via Nepal.



PS: Comes after a Chinese national was detained at the India-Nepal border while allegedly trying to enter India from Nepal.



Statement: https://t.co/KjAMJYerX9 pic.twitter.com/jjEDyU3xvt — Geo-Politics Affairs X ( DALIT) (@Geo_PoliticsAX) May 10, 2026

As a preventive measure, the consulate advised Chinese nationals to steer clear of areas near the India-Nepal border to avoid any serious consequences. In Zhou Huan’s case, the Chinese man did not have his visa or valid documents, including his passport, when he crossed into Indian territory.

Nonetheless, officials further asserted that even having a valid Indian visa isn’t enough to enter the country. Individuals interested in visiting the South Asian nation must get written permission from Indian authorities before travelling to the area, according to the official WeChat statement relayed by the Chinese outlet, Global Times.

Overstaying a valid visa could also subject an individual to severe legal consequences.

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