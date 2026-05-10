An Indian-born transgender immigrant was recently elected as a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) on the Edinburgh & Lothians East list for the pro-independence Scottish Greens. The issue immediately became a matter of serious contention. While achieving firsts is typically a milestone that receives positive reception marked by thunderous applause, Q Manivannan’s recent success was largely defined by controversy.

The self-described “queer Tamil immigrant,” who identifies as non-binary, has lived in Scotland since 2021. Instead of praise, Manivannan’s political rise in the UK was mostly viewed with skepticism regarding their immigration status and previous social media history.

On the contrary, rules earlier suggested that foreigners could only become an MSP if they had Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) or “settlement’ in the UK, which Manivannan doesn’t have as a non-UK citizen. Notably, they are believed to have originally arrived in Britain on a student visa.

The relaxation of rules in their case is attributed to Holyrood or the Scottish Parliament’s introduction of the Scottish Elections (Franchise and Representation) Act in 2020, which greenlit the qualification of candidates if they had leave of any type, including a short-term study visa, according to The Telegraph.

🟢 @q_ueering elected to represent Edinburgh & Lothians East region!



Q is one of four Scottish Green MSPs elected in Edinburgh & Lothians East today, taking our total across Scotland to seven – so far! pic.twitter.com/H2UePDCrU2 — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) May 8, 2026

Q Manivannan crowdfunded graduate visa for MSP election

Beyond the rule changes, Q Manivannan’s case has become the central focus of heightened attention and scrutiny in light of multiple UK reports, including those from The Telegraph and The Daily Mail, suggesting the Indian-origin candidate appealed for thousands of pounds of funding for a temporary graduate visa.

The Scottish Daily Express also reported earlier this week that Mannivannan launched a fundraiser, asking party members to donate money for a visa to stay in the UK, with a goal of garnering £2,089. It would grant him three additional years to work and live in the United Kingdom before applying for another visa.

Backlash against ‘queer Tamil immigrant’ candidate on X

Sharing The Telegraph’s coverage of the candidate’s election, Shahrar Ali, former Green party deputy leader, fumed on X, “This is called taking the pi**.”

Andy Ngo, an NYT best-selling author, wrote, “A trans Indian migrant who arrived in the UK a few years ago and is not a citizen or permanent resident was elected to the Scottish parliament as a member of the woke Green Party. Scotland allows non-citizens to become elected to office. “Q Mannivannan” is set to earn over $100k USD despite not having the right to work full time on his temporary visa.”

Steering clear of identity politics, Robert Jenrick, a member of Parliament of the UK, restricted himself to calling out Manivannan’s immigration status.

“Dr Manivannan may be a nice young person,” he wrote on X. “But I don’t want to live in a country where people on student visas can become elected representatives to national parliaments. He’s crowdfunding from Green Party members for his graduate visa for pete’s sake.”

Dr Manivannan may be a nice young person.



But I don’t want to live in a country where people on student visas can become elected representatives to national parliaments.



He’s crowdfunding from Green Party members for his graduate visa for pete’s sake. https://t.co/dj5lc0Ht9Y — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 9, 2026

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