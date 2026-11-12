Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has not publicly named anyone to take over from him, leaving questions about the company’s leadership succession. However, according to a Reuters report, industry analysts and investors consider two senior executives among the possible choices for an interim leadership role: Ian Buck, a key figure behind Nvidia’s engineering and software development, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Nvidia‘s board was scheduled to meet to consider Huang’s future at the company. The meeting comes as the world’s leading supplier of AI chips faces growing attention over media reports concerning alleged extramarital relationships involving its long-serving CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia had not responded to Reuters’ request for comment on the reported board meeting at the time of publication.

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Who is Ian Buck? Top engineer at Nvidia

Ian Buck, who has been with Nvidia for more than two decades, is seen as one of the possible choices to take over the company’s leadership. He was closely involved in the development of CUDA, Nvidia’s software platform that has played a major role in making its graphics processors widely used in artificial intelligence computing.

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Buck currently oversees Nvidia’s data centre and computing divisions, which account for most of the company’s business. A former employee had told Business Insider that he is already in charge of the operations driving nearly all of Nvidia’s revenue. His strong technical background, long experience within the company and understanding of its operations could strengthen his chances of being considered for the top job.

Meet Colette Kress: Nvidia’s CFO, only second to Huang in visibility among investors

Colette Kress serves as Nvidia’s executive vice-president and chief financial officer. She joined the company in September 2013 and has since become one of its most prominent leaders, second only to CEO Jensen Huang in visibility among investors.

Before moving to Nvidia, Kress worked at Cisco for three years, leading finance for its Business Technology and Operations division as senior vice-president and CFO. She previously spent 13 years at Microsoft, where she held several senior finance positions, including a four-year stint as CFO of the Server and Tools business. Earlier, she worked in financial roles at Texas Instruments.

Her experience overseeing finances at major technology companies could make her a suitable candidate to manage Nvidia during a possible change in leadership. However, CFOs are often considered for temporary leadership positions rather than permanent CEO roles, especially in technology firms.

Bloomberg has also reported that Kress is among the potential candidates to serve as interim CEO if Huang leaves. In that role, she could also be responsible for overseeing the process of finding a permanent successor.

Who will Nvidia choose? A tech expert or a finance leader

Reuters report suggests that some analysts believe Nvidia could turn to CFO Colette Kress to manage the company in the immediate aftermath of any leadership change. Kress, 59, joined Nvidia in 2013 after holding senior positions at major technology companies, including Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. Semafor has reported that some board members support her appointment as interim CEO.

The report further adds that Kress is a familiar face to investors, having regularly appeared alongside Jensen Huang during the company’s quarterly earnings calls. Her long experience managing Nvidia’s finances and her understanding of its business could help maintain stability and investor confidence during an uncertain period, Josh Gilbert, lead analyst at trading platform eToro told Reuters.

However, the choice of a permanent CEO could be more complicated. Nvidia’s competitive advantage is closely linked to its technology, making an engineering leader a potentially stronger candidate for the long term. Gilbert identified Ian Buck as a possible contender, given his contribution to CUDA, the software platform that has helped developers build applications around Nvidia’s chips.

Buck joined Nvidia in 2004 and was instrumental in bringing AI computing capabilities to the company’s GPUs. He also played a key role in building CUDA, which remains central to Nvidia’s position in the AI industry. His technical knowledge and ability to address complex engineering challenges could be valuable in guiding the company’s future product development.

Buck currently leads product strategy for Nvidia’s hyperscale AI business, covering key hardware and software offerings. He holds a doctorate from Stanford University, where his research contributed to the development of AI-related software later advanced at Nvidia.

Market expectations have also reflected the uncertainty surrounding Huang’s future. Data from prediction platform Polymarket showed an 83% probability of Huang leaving his position or being removed before the end of the year. Buck was ahead of Kress in the market’s estimates of potential successors, although trading activity on the platform was relatively limited.

Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities, believes the bigger challenge for Nvidia would be maintaining its technological direction over the next decade, the report said. Huang has played a central role in anticipating major shifts in computing, making the search for a successor particularly important. Boloor sees Buck as a strong long-term internal option because of his involvement in CUDA and his leadership of Nvidia’s hyperscale AI operations.

An external candidate could also enter the conversation. Boloor identified Arm CEO and former Nvidia executive Rene Haas as someone the board might consider. A banker involved in semiconductor transactions also viewed Haas as a credible option, given his industry experience, public profile and understanding of the chip business.

Reuters said it had not received responses to its requests for comments from Kress, Buck and Haas or their respective companies.

Buck has previously spoken about the difficulties of predicting how AI technology will evolve. At a Bank of America conference last year, he highlighted how quickly developments in artificial intelligence can challenge existing expectations. He has also described AI inference, the process through which models generate answers to user queries, as a particularly complex technical challenge.

Nvidia’s website features several articles authored by Buck that reflect his expertise in areas such as agent-based AI, physical AI, cybersecurity and technology partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Oracle.

Could Nvidia just divide responsibilties?

The report further suggested another possibility is that Nvidia could divide leadership responsibilities between two senior executives rather than immediately appointing a single successor. Armina Rosenberg, co-founder and portfolio manager at Sydney-based Minotaur Capital, which holds Nvidia shares, believes a joint leadership arrangement could offer a practical solution while the board searches for a permanent CEO.

Under such an arrangement, Kress could oversee financial management and business stability, while Buck could take charge of technology and product strategy. This would allow Nvidia to combine financial leadership with deep technical expertise during a potentially challenging transition.