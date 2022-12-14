No Smoking in New Zealand: New laws ban future generations to buy tobacco in NZ – Details inside

As a part of its latest anti-smoking laws, New Zealand has banned the purchase of tobacco by anyone born after 2008. The provision was passed by the parliament on Tuesday and is said to be among the most strict in the world. Besides the ban on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, the restriction will remain in place for a person’s whole life. Moreover, the offenders will be levied fines of up to NZ$150,000. According to a report by Reuters, the legislation will also reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products and cut the number of retailers able to sell tobacco by 90%.

Making NZ ‘smokefree’ by 2025

As this legislation comes into play, the current 6,000 tobacco selling retailers will be cut 10 times to 600 by the end of 2023. The present adult smoking rate in New Zealand is the lowest among the 38 countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development and the strict rules are aimed towards making the country “smokefree” by 2025. The number of adult New Zealanders smoking fell by half over the last 10 years to 8%. Last year, as many as 56,000 adult New Zealanders quit smoking.

“This legislation accelerates progress towards a smokefree future,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said in a statement, adding, “Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5 billion better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations,” Reuters reported.

Opposing voices

While the law has been praised by many for it will cut down on the health issues among the general public, the ACT New Zealand, which holds ten out 120 seats in parliament, condemned the law. It said that this step would kill off small shops and force people onto the black market, the Reuters report further stated. “No one wants to see people smoke, but the reality is, some will. And Labour’s nanny state prohibition is going to cause problems,” said Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden.