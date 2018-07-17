No relief for Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam as Islamabad HC rejects their bail plea

Nawaz Sharif with daughter Maryam. (ANI)

Days after former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested on graft charges after their arrival from London, the Islamabad High Court has rejected their bail plea today and upheld the 10-year jail term for the PML-N leader and his daughter. 68-year old Sharif and his daughter were arrested last Friday after a court on July 6 found them guilty of graft in connection with the family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The appeal against their conviction along with retired Captain M Safdar was filed before the court on Monday. The former prime minister’s lawyers had also met him in Adiala jail and got his signatures on the papers of attorney, as per a Dawn report which quoted sources privy to the legal team of Sharif.

The legal team was planning not only to challenge the accountability court’s verdict against the Sharifs but were planning to file two more appeals against the law ministry’s order. While one deals with jail trial,another relates to transfer of two more corruption cases pending — Al-Azizia and Flagship — before accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir.

The judge on July 6 had acquitted Nawaz Sharif of the charge of corrupt practices, but convicted him, Maryam and son-in-law Safdar for owning properties beyond means and awarded 10 years jail to the former PM, seven years to Maryam and one year to her husband.

The arrests were made days ahead of Pakistan going to the general election on July 25. With reports of their arrests, several PML-N supporters thronged streets in Lahore in protest. Sharif had, however, said that said the arrest was a “very small price to pay” to save the sanctity of the vote in the country, reported Reuters.

Minutes before their arrests, both were allowed to meet Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, at the Lahore airport before boarding a special flight to Islamabad to serve their sentence at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi. After their arrival at the Lahore’s airport, officials from the National Accountability Bureau entered the plane to arrest the father-daughter duo who surrendered without any resistance.