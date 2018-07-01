No more fat cheques! China’s biggest movie stars get pay cuts – not from producers

Chinese Actress Fan Binbing (Reuters)

The Chinese government seems not to be happy about the top movie stars earning more or as much as their Hollywood counterparts. So the country has put a cap on the income of the A-listed movie stars, which might cause a serious threat to the fast-growing industry.

The New York Times reported that producers and the trade magazines seem to be more interested in this issue rather than the Chinese Communist Party. Whereas the government wants to let the industry thrive to counter the influence of Hollywood and let it emerge as a cultural and economic force of the country, and believes that the exorbitant paychecks might hinder that effort.

The Chinese movie industry boomed in recent years with the rising middle class and economic growth. In 2017, it became an $8 billion industry, because the ticket sales plummeted, and the national media ended up comparing it with the North American market. The NYT has stated that according to another report, the Chinese box office exceeded the North American market for the first few months of this year.

Chinese actress Fan Binbing, one of the most familiar faces of the country, despite not having much international fame, reportedly earned $17 million in 2016 and became the best-paid actress overtaking the familiar Hollywood faces like Julia Roberts and Charlize Theron, the Forbes magazine had reported. Fan was offered minor roles in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Iron Man 3” – which the NYT reported, was done solely targeting the huge market in China. She is also set to act in an all-female espionage thriller “355” along with Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o.

Fan came into fame back in 1990, with her imperial palace drama “My Fair Princess”, and then came up with many popular films like “Chongqing Blues” which was selected in Cannes Film Festival 2010. However, she was accused by a popular television presenter in May this year of dodging taxes. In evidence posted by the presenter on social media, it could be seen that she was paid $1.6 million for four days of work as per one contract, and according to another $7.8 million extra was also paid. The Chinese tax authorities also began investigating the case, despite Fan terming it as defamation.

In a recent announcement following that incident, the tax authorities stated that such practices made China’s film industry too focused on money. And thus came in the regulation that leading actors would not be allowed to earn more than 70 per cent of the full cast or 40 per cent of the total production cost. They have also criticized the industry for “distorting social values” and “fostering money worship tendencies” amongst people who tend to blindly follow the celebrities, reported the NYT.