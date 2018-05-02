No credible evidence on Iran working on nuclear weapons: IAEA

The UN nuclear agency has reiterated that no evidence was found in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009.

The UN nuclear agency has reiterated that no evidence was found in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009. “The same report stated that the Agency had no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009,” said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a statement on Tuesday about Iranian nuclear issue, saying that its consideration of this issue was closed, Xinhua reported. The statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised presentation on Monday, disclosed files allegedly obtained by Israel’s intelligence agency from Iran’s “secret nuclear archive,” saying the files prove Iran has secretly worked on nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed Netanyahu’s allegations as “lies” aimed at influencing US President Donald Trump’s upcoming decision about the Iranian nuclear deal signed in July 2015. The deal struck between Iran and six world powers — the US, Britain, Russia, China, France and Germany was designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions on Iran. IAEA monitors Iran’s implementation of the deal. The assessment of Iranian nuclear program by IAEA was made in 2015.