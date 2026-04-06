An Iranian academic has ruled out any immediate possibility of negotiations with the US amid the ongoing conflict in the region. He says Tehran is currently focused on strengthening its position on the battlefield.

Speaking to Asian News International, Mohsen Farkhani, an assistant professor at Isfahan University, said mediation efforts have been underway but are unlikely to yield results at this stage.

“You know, of course, our friends or the mediators in the region, they have started their mediation from the first day on. But as I said, we are consolidating our targets and our conditions within the battlefield. Then coming to the negotiating table is no option for Iran at this moment. And all these news just going around within medias, these are just propaganda. And there is no need that Iran leave its better hand within this war. No negotiation, no ceasefire will happen even for this period of time… that’s at 45 days or so,” he said.

Iran rules out ceasefire, stresses battlefield gains

Farkhani further emphasised that Iran would not compromise on its achievements ahead of any potential ceasefire, suggesting that doing so could embolden adversaries and lead to renewed hostilities.

“We will not lose our, you know, achievements just before a ceasefire, which means building up American and Zionist capabilities again and do such, you know, aggressions against Iran. I believe Iran will continue this war until the settlement, establishment of our targets and conditions in the region,” he said.

Strong retaliation warning; questions US strategy

He also accused US President Donald Trump of shaping narratives aimed at psychological and cognitive warfare, while warning of a strong Iranian response to any aggression in the region.

“From the first day on, Iran has talked about eye for eye and tooth for tooth. But what I believe in these phases of war, I believe that Iran will retaliate very harsh and do really devastating attacks, better to say responses, to American interests, American troops, as I said, Zionist regime and also American interests in the region. In this case, I don’t think turning the region into a burnt field, a burnt ground is a kind of, you know, wise choice for Americans. Then what I believe is that Trump is always, you know, creating narratives, threatenings in order to make mental war, in order to make cognitive warfare. But this will not work. You know, we are, I mean, Iranians, we are men of action, not just being in virtual world and claim virtually,” he said.

Meanwhile, a potential diplomatic development has emerged, with reports suggesting that a framework to end hostilities has been shared between Iran and the United States. According to Reuters, the proposal — reportedly facilitated by Pakistan — includes a two-step approach involving an immediate ceasefire followed by broader negotiations. The report indicated that the initial agreement could take the form of a memorandum of understanding, exchanged electronically, with Pakistan acting as the primary communication channel between the two sides.