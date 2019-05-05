Nine killed by regime, Russian strikes in Syria’s Idblib: War monitor

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a civil defense worker, works in front of damaged shops after shelling hit a street in the town of Ehssem, southern Idlib, Syria, Friday, May 3, 2019. Syrian state media and activists are reporting a wave of government and Russian airstrikes, including indiscriminate barrel bombs, on the rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria where a seven-month truce is teetering under a violent escalation. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

