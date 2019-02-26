Nikki Haley formed Stand for America policy to strengthens country’s economy, culture and national security

February 26, 2019

Announcing the launch of "Stand for America" advocacy group on Monday, Haley said that it seeks to engage the Americans in support of those policies because an informed and active citizenry is the best way to promote country's freedom and values.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has announced to have formed “Stand for America”, a policy advocacy group dedicated to support public policies that strengthens the country’s economy, culture and national security.

The surprising announcement by Haley, 47, comes less than two months after she left the high-profile position of US Ambassador to the UN in the Trump Administration. In this capacity, she was the first ever Indian-American to have a cabinet ranking position in any presidential administration. Announcing the launch of “Stand for America” advocacy group on Monday, Haley said that it seeks to engage the Americans in support of those policies because an informed and active citizenry is the best way to promote country’s freedom and values.

“America’s greatness comes from our freedom and our values and they must be protected for future generations,” she said. Haley, the former two-term Governor of South Carolina is widely popular not only in her Republican party, but also is highly respected by her opponents. Haley said that she got to see the firsthand experiences of the challenges US has to face around the globe.

“As US Ambassador to the UN, I was able to see firsthand the challenges we face around the globe. Iranian-backed radical Islamic terrorism threatens the lives of innocent Americans. Communist China is spreading its influence throughout the world and engaging in unfair and illegal trade practices,” she said.

