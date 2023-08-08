scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Niger Coup: What next? West African leaders to discuss next steps after junta defies its deadline to reinstate ousted President

A spokesperson for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, said Niger’s airspace will be closed until further notice.

Written by FE Online
Niger coup, Niger crisis, political crisis in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, Niger president, Niger latest news, Niger news, Niger political crisis, Niger coup latest news, what happened in Niger, France military, west africa, west africa latest news, Niger latest developments, Niger military, Niger coup top developments,
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, August 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS has said that the heads of state will be meeting on Thursday to discuss their next steps as Niger’s military junta defied its deadline to reinstate the nation’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The junta has also shut down Niger’s airspace and accused other nations of preparing an attack on it.

As per the state television, ECOWAS had warned of using military force if democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum isn’t returned to power.

Also Read

Junta shuts airspace citing threat

A spokesperson for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, said Niger’s airspace will be closed until further notice. He cited the “threat of intervention being prepared in a neighbouring country.” He also said that any attempt to fly over the country will face “an energetic and immediate response”. The junta has claimed that two central African nations are preparing for an invasion. However, it did not name any country.

Also Read

The tension in the region has led to several international airlines diverting flights around Niger’s airspace.

Neighbouring nations

Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger’s neighbours run by military juntas, will send a delegation of officials to niger as a mark of their support. The two nations have said they will consider an intervention in Niger a “declaration of war” against them.

Regional tensions have mounted since Niger’s coup nearly two weeks ago, with the mutinous soldiers detaining Bazoum and installing Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, former head of the presidential guard, as head of state.

Analysts say the coup is believed to have been triggered by a power struggle between Tchiani and the president, who was about to fire him.

Also Read

It was not immediately clear what ECOWAS leaders will do now. The region is divided on a course of action. There was no sign of military forces gathering at Niger’s border with Nigeria, the likely entry point by land.

Nigeria’s Senate has pushed back on the plan to invade, urging Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force. ECOWAS can still move ahead, as final decisions are made by consensus by member states.

Guinea and neighbouring Algeria, which is not an ECOWAS member, have come out against the use of force. Senegal’s government has said it would participate in a military operation if it went ahead, and Ivory Coast has expressed support for the bloc’s efforts to restore constitutional order.

The junta does not appear interested in negotiation. An ECOWAS delegation sent to Niger last week for hours of talks was not allowed to leave the airport and met only with Tchiani’s representatives.

The junta has also asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which operates in a handful of African countries including Mali, according to Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Centre.

(With Associated Press inputs)

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 11:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS