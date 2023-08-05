Niger Coup: ‘Hostage’ President, an ultimatum, and danger that is yet to unfold – All you need to know

Niger’s military junta’s actions have escalated tensions and international concerns, leaving the country’s future uncertain as it grapples with diplomatic isolation and the possibility of military intervention. As of now, the regional and global response to this crisis remains a critical factor in determining the path forward for Niger and its people.

But what exactly is happening in Niger? If you are someone who is still struggling to understand what the crisis in Niger is all about and what are the key developments, we are here to break it down for you. Read on.

What exactly happened in Niger?

The democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, has suffered a coup orchestrated by the presidential guards stationed outside his palace, the very individuals who were responsible for safeguarding his office.

President Bazoum’s election marked a significant milestone in Niger’s history, as he became the first elected leader to succeed another since the country’s independence in 1960. However, his rule was abruptly halted as the coup leaders suspended the country’s constitution and elected Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the new head of state.

Why Niger demands global attention and why is the US so concerned?

Niger holds strategic importance as a crucial part of the Sahel, an African region stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea. A BBC report claims that this area has been plagued by jihadist activities and faced challenges posed by military regimes. Politically, it has stood as a beacon of democratic stability in recent times, while its neighboring countries, including Mali and Burkina Faso, experienced military coups.

Strategically, the nation hosts French and US military bases, making it a crucial partner in the ongoing battle against Islamist insurgents.

Also Read Niger’s army command declares support for military coup

Crucially, it serves as a vital ally in Washington’s battle against Islamist insurgents responsible for numerous fatalities and displacements, reported Reuters. The U.S. military has actively engaged in training local forces to combat these extremist groups. Furthermore, the Biden administration has highlighted Niger as a democratic success story amid a region plagued by a series of coups and attempted power grabs in recent years.

However, President Bazoum’s ousting poses a direct threat to both of these priorities, jeopardizing the country’s role as a key partner in the fight against terrorism and undermining its reputation as a beacon of democratic stability in the Sahel.

Niger Coup: What is the stance of the US and France?

The Sahel region is quite turbulent, and as stated above, the tri-border region between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, is a witness to violent Islamist groups that have gained control and carried out attacks, exacerbating the security situation. The mutinous soldiers in Niger have cited this deteriorating security as a reason for their uprising, although Niger was managing the insurgencies better than Mali and Burkina Faso before their respective coups.

As the unrest grows, some believe that only tough military crackdowns can provide a solution, leading to popular support for the coup in certain circles. However, it remains uncertain whether a military junta would fare better in countering the insurgents compared to the recently deposed government. Similar takeovers in neighboring countries have not shown significant improvements.

The French foreign ministry issued a statement affirming President Bazoum as the legitimate leader of the country and refusing to recognize the authorities that emerged from Gen Tchiani’s coup. France emphasized the international community’s clear demands for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and the reinstatement of the democratically-elected civilian government in Niger, a BBC report said.

Likewise, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, called for the prompt release of President Bazoum, while the African Union, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, the European Union, and the United Nations all voiced their opposition to the coup.

Key developments till now

In response to the situation, the main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has issued a deadline for General Tiani to reinstate President Bazoum within one week. Failure to comply may lead to the consideration of using force as a measure.

President Bazoum, in a plea published in The Washington Post, expressed his situation as a hostage and called on the US government and the international community for assistance in restoring constitutional order.

France and the US have been closely involved, with France condemning the coup and the US advocating for President Bazoum’s immediate release. However, there is concern about the potential influence of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group in the region.

According to a Reuters report, the ongoing crisis has triggered worries about the impact on Niger’s security situation and the stability of the Sahel region. Climate change and desertification are further exacerbating the challenges, putting the impoverished population at risk.

The international community’s attempts at mediation face obstacles, and ECOWAS has had limited success in curbing coups in the region. The situation remains complex and uncertain, with the future direction of Niger hanging in the balance.