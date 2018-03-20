Nidahas Trophy clinched by Team India but Rohit Sharma is feeling sad; here is why

Rohit Sharma expresses his sadness over Sudan the rhinos death. (PTI)

It is just sad to see how animals that once roamed the earth with majestic dignity are now on the verge of getting extinct or are lost in time. After Passenger Pigeon, Tasmanian Tiger, Dodo among others, the northern white rhino is on the verge of extinction. The world’s last male northern white rhino has died leaving only two females left to save the subspecies from extinction. The Rhino was named as Sudan and was a 45-year-old animal. He had been in poor health in the recent days and was being treated for age-related issues and multiple infections.

Following Sudan’s death Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Sudan and expressed his melancholy over the demise. “The last Male has fallen We Did This the last Northern White African male rhino marks the certain extinction of this incredible species. Rest in peace Sudan, you deserved so much better. On behalf of all mankind, I’m sorry We Did This.”

A team of veterinarians had made the decision to euthanize Sudan after his health had deteriorated significantly, the conservation group WildAid announced on Tuesday.

Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya and was surrounded by armed guards to protect him from poachers. Elodie Sampere, OL Pejeta spokesperson in an interview with CNN said: “He was a gentle giant, his personality was just amazing and given his size, a lot of people were afraid of him. But there was nothing mean about him.”

Scientists were able to save the rhino’s genetic material in the hopes of artificially inseminating one of the two females. The white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest extant rhino species to roam on earth.