‘Next level’: Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump’s comeback on X; Former US President posts his mug shot with fundraising link

Former US President Donald Trump has been making headlines for his arrest at an Atlanta jail on charges that he conspired to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Soon after the arrest, a mug shot of Trump started doing rounds in the media. The historic picture of the former US President shows an unsmiling Trump was captured glaring at the camera lens.

A few hours after the development, Trump made his comeback on X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted the criminal mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail on his official handle.

The post raised many eyebrows and started trending as soon as it was posted. Even Tesla’s chief executive officer, Elon Musk, reacted to the same, and called it ‘next level’. Musk reshared Trump’s post with the caption, “Next-level”.

Next-level https://t.co/E81JKWTJPS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump posts his mug shot along with his fundraising link

This is Trump’s first post on X since the social media firm restored his account last year. Along with his mug shot, the former US President posted a link to his fundraising website.

Trump’s account was suspended shortly after the January 6 riots at the Capitol. Trump’s last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when he posted that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump said in a tweet on January 8, 2021.

His account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased X and renamed it, but Trump had not posted on there before Thursday.

Donald Trump’s arrest in Georgia election subversion case

In the latest development in the Georgia election subversion case, Trump surrendered himself in Fulton County jail in Atlanta, but later he was released on bond, according to jail records, CNN reported.

Jail records show that the former US President was placed under arrest and booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday (US local time) night in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.

The former US President spent only about 20 minutes at the Atlanta jail before heading back to his New Jersey golf club. Trump was released on a USD 200,000 bond after having a historic mugshot taken.

‘Travesty of justice’

Trump, while addressing reporters after being arrested and released from jail, said: “I did nothing wrong,” CNN reported.

The former US President described the criminal case against him as “travesty of justice.” “We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest,” he said.

He also addressed the other criminal cases pending against him, saying, “This is one instance but you have three other instances. This is election interference.”