New Zealand: 7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu, other islands

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu, much lower than the initial forecast.

Written by Associated Press
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami. (Representational image: Reuters)

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific posed a tsunami threat for Vanuatu. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu, much lower than the initial forecast. New Zealand‘s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.

The PTWC said waves up to .3 meters (1 foot) were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake near the Loyalty Islands was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep. The epicenter is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 11:19 IST

Stock Market