New York to London in 2 hours! Boeing sets out to make hypersonic travel for passengers a reality

The aircraft could have military or civilian applications, but won’t be in the sky for another 20 to 30 years. (Source: Twitter)

A flight from New York to London takes 7 hours on average. What if you could travel this distance in just two hours? Sounds unimaginable, right? But this is exactly what Boeing says it hopes to achieve it the next few years. Boeing said that it is developing a passenger-carrying hypersonic airliner that would reach speeds of Mach 5 – about 3,800 mph or roughly five times the speed of sound. It added that the airliner is still in the preliminary stage and doesn’t have a name.

The aircraft could have military or civilian applications, but won’t be in the sky for another 20 to 30 years. The company also revealed the renderings of the proposed craft Tuesday at the annual American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference in Atlanta.

Naveed Hussain, Boeing’s vice president of aeromechanics, said that they are excited about the potential to connect the world faster than ever before. “Although technology and regulatory challenges are ahead, Boeing has been studying hypersonics for over six decades, which makes us the right company to bring this technology to market when the world is ready,” he was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

Earlier this year, a Norwegian Air flight said one of its crews set a record time for the fastest-ever trans-Atlantic flight by a subsonic passenger aircraft. The time was reported to be 5 hours and 13 minutes, besting the previous record, which was three minutes longer.

We just revealed a new hypersonic vehicle concept @AIAA Aviation – a

concept that one day could redefine aviation and connect the world faster than

ever before. What do you think? https://t.co/AvsNlc7aLf pic.twitter.com/P5nbxGnlOd — Dennis A. Muilenburg (@BoeingCEO) June 26, 2018

Earlier, the Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde, which is a British-French turbojet-powered supersonic passenger airliner, operated from 1976 until 2003. Apart from it, the supersonic travel remains to be an unexploited territory for commercial aviation. The Concorde was also retired because of the commercial reasons as the passenger revenue kept falling steadily against a backdrop of rising maintenance costs for the aircraft.

Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg believes that the concept can redefine aviation. “We just revealed a new hypersonic vehicle concept @AIAA Aviation – a concept that one day could redefine aviation and connect the world faster than ever before. What do you think?” he tweeted.

If the technology is achieved and enough people are willing to pay for the tickets, it has the potential to revolutionize world travel. Boeing said the this is just one of several hypersonic vehicle concepts the company is studying and the company looks “decades ahead at what could be possible.”