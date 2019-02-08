New York Grand Hyatt, Donald Trump’s first big project, faces demolition

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 7:11 AM

The hotel was Trump's first success in Manhattan after he started in real estate with his father.

The Grand Hyatt is immediately east of the Grand Central train station on 42nd Street and was the former Commodore Hotel. (File/Reuters)

A New York developer and a partner plan to demolish the Grand Hyatt New York, the hotel that launched U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate career in Manhattan decades ago, the two companies said on Thursday.

Developer TF Cornerstone and MSD Partners, which manages the assets of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell and his family, said they would develop 2 million square feet (186,000 square metres) of office and retail space and a new luxury Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The redevelopment would be in collaboration with an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corp, TF Cornerstone and MSD Partners said in a statement.

The Grand Hyatt is immediately east of the Grand Central train station on 42nd Street and was the former Commodore Hotel, a derelict stone building built in 1919 that Trump gutted and re-skinned with a glass facade after its purchase in 1978.

The hotel was Trump’s first success in Manhattan after he started in real estate with his father, a wealthy developer in the New York City borough of Queens where the president grew up. Entering Manhattan established Trump’s name as a businessman and made him a source of tabloid fascination.

The new development would provide new subway entrances and enhanced connectivity to the subway system underneath Grand Central, and a significant increase in tax revenue, according to the statement.

The project marks a further step in the revitalization of east Midtown where a 1,401-foot (427-m) skyscraper, One Vanderbilt, is rising next to Grand

Central on its west side, and JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to build a new headquarters nearby on Park Avenue.
State and city approval is required and construction financing must be arranged, the statement said.

The project may deter potential tenants from relocating to Hudson Yards, a district rising on Manhattan’s West Side where a number of marquee companies have decided to relocate.

“This will be a draw for new office tenants and potentially lure tenants away that would have otherwise considered Hudson Yards,” said Myers Mermel, chief executive and co-founder of TenantWise, a real estate research and advisory firm.

“It will re-establish Midtown East as the pre-eminent office district,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. New York Grand Hyatt, Donald Trump’s first big project, faces demolition
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition