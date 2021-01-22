  • MORE MARKET STATS

New President Biden has no plans to call Trump: White House

By: |
January 22, 2021 10:00 AM

It is customary for outgoing presidents to write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

us elections, president joe bidenTrump did not attend his inauguration, a rare for an outgoing president. (File image)

US President Joe Biden has no plans to call his predecessor Donald Trump, the White House has said.

“There’s no call planned,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Related News

She was responding to questions on the remarks made by Biden a day earlier when he said that Trump has left him a “very generous” letter in the Oval Office, and he plans to talk to him.

Trump did not attend his inauguration, a rare for an outgoing president.

“What he was conveying is that he didn’t want to release a private note without having agreement from the former president. But I wouldn’t say he’s seeking it through a phone call, he was just trying to be respectful in that moment of a private letter that was sent,” Psaki said.

It is customary for outgoing presidents to write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

However, given that the former president broke several of the past traditions, including skipping Biden’s inauguration ceremony and never formally congratulated him on his election win, it was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors.

“The president wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous,” Biden had told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Joe Biden
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. New President Biden has no plans to call Trump White House
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EXPLAINER: What’s next for WHO after US takes steps to stay
2Clinton, Bush and Obama record rare joint video wishing Biden success
3Joe Biden’s inaugural address written by Indian-American Vinay Reddy earns praise for its powerful message