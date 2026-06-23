Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to the way it operated before the war, adding that Iran will continue to manage the waterway while following international laws.

Speaking to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV on Monday, Ghalibaf said the country would maintain control over the narrow maritime passage, which is one of the world’s most critical routes for oil and gas shipments.

“Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war,” Ghalibaf said. “Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz.”

The statement comes shortly after Trump threatened to take over Hormuz if negotiations with Iran fail. Trump had earlier floated the idea of the US charging tolls at Hormuz, labelling the country as the ‘guardian angel’ of the Gulf.

Iran claims it showed strength during US talks

Ghalibaf said Iran was able to demonstrate its influence during the discussions in Switzerland and claimed Tehran had a meaningful impact on the outcome of the negotiations.

According to Press TV, he also alleged that Iran managed to force a change in a social media post made by US President Donald Trump. The post had reportedly warned Iran against backing its regional “proxy groups,” particularly in Lebanon. Ghalibaf claimed the US revised the post within an hour after Iran objected to it.

“We have never trusted the Americans; we don’t trust them now, and it is only reasonable to remain distrustful in the future,” he added.

‘More blood would have been shed’

The Iranian speaker also argued that Tehran’s decision to participate in the Switzerland talks helped stop tensions in the region from worsening further. “Had we not gone to Switzerland [for talks with the US], more blood would have been shed among Muslims and Shias in Lebanon at any moment,” Ghalibaf said.

Lebanon, ceasefire efforts discussed

According to Ghalibaf, the talks were not limited to US-Iran relations. Discussions also covered Lebanon’s territorial integrity and efforts related to regional ceasefires.

He said Iran would continue to closely monitor developments on both fronts. The speaker also spoke about the importance of unity within Iran’s leadership and reiterated that the country’s Supreme Leader remains the ultimate decision-maker.

“We must remain united under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and recognise that his word and directives are final,” Ghalibaf said, according to Iranian state media.

Frozen funds and sanctions relief among outcomes

Ghalibaf said the talks produced some concrete results, including progress on the release of frozen Iranian assets and easing restrictions on Iran’s oil sector.

His comments came after US Vice President JD Vance indicated that the Trump administration could support the unfreezing of Iranian funds for purchases of American agricultural products such as wheat, corn and soybeans.

The discussions also resulted in both countries agreeing on a 60-day roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement.