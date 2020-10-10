  • MORE MARKET STATS

Netherlands hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases

October 10, 2020 6:08 PM

The Netherlands reached a new record in daily coronavirus cases, hitting nearly 6,500 infections in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.

The government has warned that new restrictions will have to be imposed across the country (Reuters image)The government has warned that new restrictions will have to be imposed across the country (Reuters image)

The government has warned that new restrictions will have to be imposed across the country, one of the worst hit in Europe’s second COVID-19 wave, if the number of infections and hospital admissions does not drop this weekend.

