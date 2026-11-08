Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has chosen Gadi Eisenkot, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s strongest political rivals, to try to form a new government after a closely fought election left neither leader with enough support to take power.



Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is trying to remain in office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the October 27 election. However, his Likud party still emerged as the largest single party in parliament.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, received the highest number of endorsements from lawmakers, including leaders of Arab parties. Their support came despite Eisenkot’s decision not to join forces with Arab parties to form a government.

“President Herzog has invited Gadi Eisenkot to the President’s Residence, where he will be tasked with forming the government tomorrow,” a spokesperson for Herzog said.

The Israeli president’s role is largely ceremonial, but he is responsible for choosing the candidate who gets the first chance to form a coalition after an election.

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Eisenkot also responded to the announcement in a post on X, writing, “Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything I can to ensure we are worthy.”

Eisenkot faces difficult task of forming government

Eisenkot now faces a difficult task as he tries to bring together enough parties to form a government. Weeks of political negotiations are expected before a final decision is reached.

He has 28 days to form a coalition, with the option of getting another 14 days if required.

There are a few possible ways he could try to reach the required numbers. One option is to form a minority government and depend on votes from Arab parties on important issues in parliament.

He could also try to bring ultra-Orthodox parties into his coalition. However, Eisenkot and his political allies have avoided working with these parties in the past.

Another possibility is a unity government with Netanyahu, although Eisenkot has repeatedly opposed serving under him.

Political analysts believe all three options are unlikely to work.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, another candidate can be given the opportunity. If that person also fails, parliament can nominate someone else.

The entire process has a deadline of around 100 days. If no candidate manages to form a government within that period, Israel will have to hold another election.

Netanyahu’s coalition falls short of majority

The election results have left Israel with a divided parliament.

Netanyahu’s Likud party won 27 seats in the 120-member Knesset, making it the largest single party. However, his wider religious-nationalist coalition secured only 53 seats, falling short of the 61 needed for a majority.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party came second with 21 seats. His wider coalition, which includes four Jewish-led parties ranging from the centre-left to the right, won 48 seats.

Meanwhile, two parties representing Israel’s Arab minority secured a combined 19 seats, an unprecedented result for the community.

Their support has become important in the efforts to form the next government, even though Eisenkot has ruled out formally joining forces with them.

Who is Gadi Eisenkot?

Gadi Eisenkot, 66, is a former military chief and the son of Moroccan immigrants. If he becomes prime minister, he would be the first leader of Israel from the country’s Mizrahi Jewish community, whose members trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa.

Known for keeping a low profile and avoiding the media, Eisenkot entered politics only in 2022.

He briefly joined Netanyahu’s wartime cabinet after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. However, he later left the government and returned to the opposition.

Since then, he has openly criticised Netanyahu’s leadership, particularly his handling of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He has also promised that he will not serve in a government led by Netanyahu.

Eisenkot’s family has also suffered heavy personal losses during the war. His son and two nephews were killed while fighting in Gaza.

During his election campaign, he focused heavily on his military experience and presented himself as a strong leader on security matters.

He also referred to his “Dahiyeh doctrine”, a military strategy based on responding to attacks with overwhelming force. Eisenkot used this approach as a commander during Israel’s 2006 war with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Eisenkot opposes settler violence and Netanyahu’s far-right allies

Eisenkot has also criticised violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, which has increased since 2023.

The violence has added to tensions between Israel and several Western countries.

He has also opposed Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. Both have faced sanctions from some Western countries over their role in encouraging violence against Palestinians.

His criticism of settler violence and his opposition to Netanyahu’s far-right allies have become important parts of his political position as he tries to build support for a new government.