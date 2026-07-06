Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named India as one of Israel’s strongest supporters while responding to comments made by US Vice President JD Vance, who recently suggested that Israel should avoid criticising its “only powerful ally,” which is the United States.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Netanyahu said he values his relationship with Vance but does not agree with everything he says.

“I respect JD Vance, and we have a very good relationship, but it doesn’t mean that I agree with everything that he says. Donald Trump is the greatest friend we ever had in the White House, and I stand by that completely,” he said.

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‘We have tremendous support’ in India, says Netanyahu

While talking about Israel’s ties with other countries, Netanyahu singled out India and praised the support Israel receives from the country. “We have some other friends, like a small country called India. You know it has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there. You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I’m just flooded by the overwhelming support there,” he said.

Netanyahu also said Israel enjoys support from several other countries, even if that is not always reflected on social media or in parts of the international media. According to him, many world leaders privately express their respect for Israel and are interested in working with the country.

“Many leaders call me up and say, ‘Hey look, I’ve got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?'” Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel continues to be a global leader in technology. “You know Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world, and our technology is so good. So the relations are not quite as they appear, and we have many, many friends,” he said.

Netanyahu says he and Trump want the same thing on Iran

Asked about the disagreements over the US-Iran agreement, Netanyahu said he and Trump are still working toward the same goal, making sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

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Israel was not part of the agreement or the talks that followed on Iran’s nuclear programme. However, under the deal, Israel had to stop its military campaign against Iran. Israeli officials have openly expressed their unhappiness with the terms of the agreement, and Netanyahu said last week that he would send a delegation to Washington to discuss the MOU.

The interview came after reports of tensions between the two leaders. In recent weeks, Trump publicly criticised Netanyahu over issues related to Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, reportedly calling him “crazy,” saying he had “no judgement,” and adding that the Israeli leader “knows who the boss is.”

Netanyahu, however, brushed aside suggestions of a serious split. “America has no greater ally than Israel and Israel has no greater ally than the United States.”

He said both leaders are responsible for protecting their own countries. “Trump is the leader of the United States; he does what’s good for America. I am the leader of Israel, the one and only Jewish state. I do what’s good for Israel.”

JD Vance warns Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s remarks came after comments made by Vance during a White House briefing last month, when he spoke about the ongoing US-Iran peace talks. Responding to reports that Israeli leaders were unhappy with the US-Iran agreement and had criticised US President Donald Trump, Vance said Israel should be careful about attacking its closest ally.

“If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance had said.

Trump and Netanyahu expected to meet soon

Meanwhile, according to Axios, Trump has said Netanyahu requested a meeting at the White House, which could take place after the US President returns from the NATO summit.

Trump said the two leaders agreed to meet soon after speaking over the phone. However, Israeli officials said the visit may happen the following week because of Trump’s travel schedule.