Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday shared another video on social media appearing to show him in public, a day after he released a clip dismissing online conspiracy theories that claimed he had been killed.

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The 90-second video, posted on his personal account on X, shows Netanyahu walking through the Jerusalem Hills and interacting with people during an outdoor outing.

“Sticking to the guidelines and winning together,” he captioned the video.

PM seen interacting with residents

In the footage, the Israeli leader is seen greeting passers-by and posing for photographs with two young girls who share the same name, Shir. He also briefly chats with a woman walking her dog and asks about the animal’s breed while taking in the surrounding scenery.

“How beautiful is Jerusalem. Nothing like Jerusalem,” he is heard saying in the video.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of stepping outside for fresh air while remaining mindful of safety measures during the tense security situation.

Message amid ongoing tensions

“Where is the shelter here?” he asked people, who responded, “Nearby.” “That is very important,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

The clip follows another video shared by Netanyahu a day earlier in which he appeared at a café and ordered coffee while dismissing online speculation suggesting he had died.

Both videos appear to have been filmed around the same location near a coffee shop in the Jerusalem Hills, with Netanyahu wearing the same clothes in each clip.

The first video surfaced shortly after threats were reportedly issued by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran. The social media rumours about Netanyahu’s alleged death had circulated online amid the heightened conflict.