Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent Monday defending the newly announced US-Iran peace deal after facing sharp criticism from political allies, opposition leaders and commentators who argued that the agreement falls short of Israel’s goals.

Speaking at a news conference, Netanyahu insisted that Israel’s military campaign against Iran had been a success and said the country’s security had been significantly strengthened by the war and the joint US-Israeli strikes that targeted Iran’s military leadership and infrastructure.

“We removed, for years to come, this danger hanging over us of the elimination of Israel’s population,” Netanyahu said. “That is what we did. We saved the State of Israel from annihilation.”

Netanyahu distances himself from deal while avoiding clash with Trump

While defending Israel’s actions during the conflict, Netanyahu was careful not to directly criticise US President Trump, who helped broker the agreement with Iran. Instead, he described the peace deal as “Trump’s decision” rather than a joint Israeli-American move. At the same time, he stressed that Israel and the United States remain close partners.

“We have a relationship of partners who know each other,” Netanyahu said. “Many times, we agree. Sometimes we don’t agree. That happens in the best families.”

His comments come at a politically sensitive time as Israel prepares for elections in October.

Israelis turn on Netanyahu after US-Iran deal

Although the war caused significant damage to Iran’s military and leadership structure, analysts have warned that Tehran still retains important military capabilities.

Many of Iran’s missile silos are reportedly still intact, while efforts are underway to recover and restore some damaged facilities. Details released so far suggest that the deal is mainly focused on ending military attacks, reopening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and creating a framework for future discussions about Iran’s nuclear programme. However, several of Israel’s key war objectives do not appear to be included in the agreement.

Netanyahu ally calls agreement ‘bad for Israel’

One of the strongest criticisms came from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key figure on Israel’s right wing. Smotrich criticized the memorandum of understanding that could eventually lead to sanctions relief for Iran, while stopping short of the regime change that some hardliners had hoped for.

The agreement is “bad for Israel and for the entire free world. Period,” Smotrich said, according to The Times of Israel.

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Defence minister rejects calls for military withdrawal

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also pushed back against parts of the proposed peace framework. Katz said Israel would reject any demand requiring it to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon, a condition reportedly being sought by Iran and mediators from Pakistan.

“We will not compromise on Israel’s security interests and the protection of our citizens, and we will not withdraw from the security zones,” Katz said. He added that Israeli forces would also remain in Syria and Gaza. Iran and Pakistan have argued that a lasting peace requires fighting to end on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Opposition leader says Netanyahu ‘lost the war’

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the prime minister of failing to secure Israel’s goals and claimed Netanyahu was unable to stand up to President Trump during negotiations.

“The State of Israel won the battle; Netanyahu lost the war. The Israel Defense Forces fulfilled its missions, Netanyahu failed to deliver the goods,” Lapid said. Lapid went even further, declaring that Netanyahu had effectively “lost the war.”

“There has never, ever, been a more absolute failure than Netanyahu’s diplomatic failure on the Iranian front,” Lapid continued, adding that the prime minister had shown he was no longer capable of dealing with the issue. He further alleged that Trump had reduced Netanyahu to a subordinate role, effectively telling him: “I am your boss, and you will do what you are told.”

Nuclear issue remains unresolved

One of the biggest concerns among critics is that the full details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

Netanyahu had repeatedly argued that the war was necessary to weaken Iran’s leadership and reduce the threat posed by its ballistic missile programme. While Israel claims major damage was inflicted on Iran’s military infrastructure, questions remain about how the agreement will deal with Iran’s future nuclear ambitions.

Israeli officials and commentators are also worried that the agreement could provide Iran with significant financial benefits.

According to regional officials familiar with the negotiations, the deal is expected to include a gradual lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Lebanon emerges as a major challenge

Although Israel is not a direct party to the US-Iran agreement, the deal could have major consequences for Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

Israel entered southern Lebanon after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched missile attacks on northern Israeli communities during the early days of the conflict.

During negotiations, Iran reportedly insisted that any agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran confrontation should also include an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz made it clear on Monday that Israel does not plan to pull back. Trump, meanwhile, reportedly grew frustrated with Israeli strikes in Beirut during negotiations, fearing they could derail efforts to reach a deal. In the end, the US president chose to move forward with the agreement, even if that meant limiting Israel’s options in Lebanon.