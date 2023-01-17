Nepal Plane Crash Top Developments: Will authorities decode Black Box soon? Drones to find missing passengers! 

Nepal plane crash latest updates: Two passengers from the Nepal plane crash have still not been found and are unaccounted for. The rescue operations team used drones and rappelled down a 656 feet deep gorge in west Nepal on Tuesday morning to search for these missing passengers, reported Reuters.

The Yeti Airlines’ aircraft, after taking off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, crashed on the bank of Seti River between the old and new airport just a few minutes before landing.

Since the crash, various operations have been carried out intensely to recover the bodies and inspect the Nepal plane crash site. However, dense fog has been hampering the rescue efforts that are being carried out. Ajay K.C., a police official in Pokhara who is part of the rescue efforts, told Reuters, “There is thick fog here now. We are sending search and rescue personnel using ropes into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and were in flames.”

Here are some top updates on the Nepal plane crash:

– Searchers on January 16 found the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the crash site. Both the devices are in good condition. As of now, there has been no update on what has been recovered from the black box but there is a strong possibility that its discovery will likely help investigators in finding out the cause behind the crash.

Also Read Nepal plane crash: Black box of crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft recovered from accident site in Pokhara

– As per international aviation rules, in an incident like this, the countries where planes and engines are designed and built, automatically become part of the investigation, Reuters reported. In the context of Yeti Airlines’ aircraft that crashed, the ATR is based in France, and the engines were built in Canada by Pratt & Whitney Canada. The report further said that both the French and Canadian air accident investigators have said they plan to participate in the probe.

– The family members of four men from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, killed in the plane crash, have already left for Nepal to identify and recover the mortal remains of the deceased persons, ANI reported. Possibly, a DNA test will be done for proper identification.

Stay tuned to this corner for further updates on the Nepal plane crash.