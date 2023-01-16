Nepal plane crash: Harrowing last moments captured on camera by passenger, video goes viral

In what can be called one of the worst aircraft accidents in the world, a Nepal aeroplane with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara on Sunday killing at least 67. Among several videos of the flight captured as it went into flames, one Facebook live video of an Indian passenger has gone viral. The video captures the final moments of the plane crash on January 15

In the video, an Indian passenger identified as Sonu Jaiswal (35) is seen capturing Nepal’s landscape and his experience on the flight on Facebook LIVE. His video also recorded the expressions of his co-passengers. Their excitement soon turned into horror as the plane crashed. Soon it was all flames and screams, shown in the video before the device turned off.

Five Indian nationals were among the passengers who died when the plane plunged into a steep gorge, crashed and caught fire. It was travelling from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu to the city of Pokhara. The other Indian passengers dead are Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), news agency PTI reported.

Another passenger, identified as Elena Banduro, also shared a selfie with the caption “Go to Nepal” from inside the flight before the unfortunate incident. The pictures of the 33-year-old Russian blogger have been circulated widely on social media platforms after she was declared dead.

Several aircraft accidents have struck Nepal, raising concerns about the safety and quality of the aircraft and training of the aviation industry professionals. The incident is Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.