Nepal: 40 people reported dead in passenger airplane runway crash

A total of 68 passengers & four crew members were on board at the time of crash.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Nepal: 40 people reported dead in passenger airplane runway crash
The incident took place between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

A passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal killing 40 people, reports Reuters. The rescue and relief operations are currently underway. A total of 72 passengers including two infants, four crew members and 14 foreign nationals (five Indians) were on board at the time of crash.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft 9N-ANC ATR-72 took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am. The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River during the time of landing at the Pokhara International airport.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the twin-engine ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft was 15 years old. After the incident, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting. The airport is closed for the time being.  

(More details awaited)

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 12:09:04 pm