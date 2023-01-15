Nepal: 40 people reported dead in passenger airplane runway crash

A passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal killing 40 people, reports Reuters. The rescue and relief operations are currently underway. A total of 72 passengers including two infants, four crew members and 14 foreign nationals (five Indians) were on board at the time of crash.

#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft 9N-ANC ATR-72 took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am. The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River during the time of landing at the Pokhara International airport.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the twin-engine ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft was 15 years old. After the incident, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting. The airport is closed for the time being.

(More details awaited)