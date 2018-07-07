Nepal, China to jointly inspect closed Tatopani-Zhangmu border point

They have recently reached an agreement to reopen the border point as soon as possible. (Reuters)

Nepal and China agreed to conduct a joint inspection of Tatopani-Zhangmu border point, which was closed since the 2015 earthquake, to see the possibility of reopening it.

During a two-day trade meeting held here that concluded on Friday, the two sides agreed to inspect the border point jointly, as they have recently reached an agreement to reopen the border point as soon as possible.

“We will conduct a joint inspection of the border point within two to three weeks,” Rabi Shankar Sainju, joint secretary of Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply (MoICS), told Xinhua. After the closure of the Tatopani-Zhangmu border crossing, the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung route on the north of Kathmandu has become the main inland trade route between the two neighbours.