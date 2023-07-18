Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Know the history and significance behind the day that celebrates the legend that was Madiba

Every year the Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated on July 18 to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary South African leader. The day is celebrated to highlight the legacy of the anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist, whose values continue to inspire generations and shape the world.

History of the Nelson Mandela Day

In November 2009, the UN General Assembly declared July 18 as ‘Nelson Mandela International Day’ in recognition of his contribution to the “culture of peace and freedom”. The day was first observed in 2010. The UN resolution recognised his values and dedication to the service of humanity. In 2008, Mandela gave a speech where he urged the younger generation to lead the world against global social injustices and said , “It is in your hands now.”

Theme

This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day theme is “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food, and Solidarity.” This reportedly calls for action against global issues and urges public to act towards addressing key issues such as climate change and food insecurity and to stand in solidarity with those these issues affect the most.

Significance of the day- ‘67 minutes’ concept

Every year on this day people are encouraged to dedicate 67 minutes to humanitarian causes, each minute dedicated to each of the years Nelson Mandela spent serving the people. The idea behind the concept aims to make an impact in the world through small acts of kindness.

Quotes from Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela went down in history as one of the greatest men who walked the Earth. He spent is life serving the public and fighting against social injustices. Here are some of the quotes from the great man himself.

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

It always seems impossible until it’s done.

Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.

For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.