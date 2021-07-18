Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Here’s everything you should know about this day

A winner is a dreamer who never gives up: Nelson Mandela (Photo: Reuters)

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Today (July 18) marks the birth anniversary of the former South African president Nelson Mandela and the day is observed worldwide as Nelson Mandela International Day. Nelson Mandela is celebrated around the world for fight against poverty, inequality, social and cultural injustice. For 67 years, he not only devoted his life to the service of the nation but in a way for the whole world together.

History

The day was first celebrated on July 18, 2010, after the United Nations officially declared the day as Nelson Mandela International Day in November 2009. It is said that it was Mandela’s idea to celebrate his birthday as ‘Mandela Day’ and that he urged people to come together and fight for the betterment of the world. On his 90th birthday, Mandela said, “It is time for new hands to lift the burdens. It is in your hands now.” In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) announced the ‘Nelson Mandela Prize’ for recognising commendable achievements of those who dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Theme

“One Hand Can Feed Another,” is this year’s theme for Nelson Mandela International Day.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Significance

This day honors the great legacy of Nelson Mandela and his values. The day also celebrates a campaign ‘46664’ (his Robben Island prison number) and was originally launched to create awareness about HIV/ AIDS.

Interesting facts about Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela (country’s first black president) served as South Africa’s president from 1994 until 1999.

Mandela studied law at school and became one of South Africa’s first black lawyers.

Not many know, but Nelson Mandela is widely regarded as the father of modern South Africa as he played a key role in overthrowing the repressive regime and establishing democracy in South Africa.

In 1993, Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in peacefully bringing down the Apartheid system and establishing democracy in the repressive regime. He had additionally received nearly 250 additional honors apart from Nobel Prize.

Nelson Mandela, after leaving politics, established the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which focuses on HIV/AIDS research, rural development, school construction among others.

Inspiring quotes by Nelson Mandela