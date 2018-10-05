Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif arrested over corruption charges

Shehbaz is the brother of embattled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and currently heads PML (N) party.

Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau on Friday arrested country’s opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in a longstanding corruption case. Shehbaz is the brother of embattled former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and currently heads PML (N) party. Earlier this year, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an anti-corruption agency after the Supreme Court removed him from power.

The arrest, made by the anti-graft body NAB in Lahore, involved a case of alleged corruption in the development of a water purification plant called Saaf Pani (Clean Water) when Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister of Punjab province. “NAB Lahore has arrested Shehbaz Sharif, former CM of Punjab, in the Saaf Pani case,” NAB was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

(Breaking news story; more details are being added)