Nawaz Sharif quizzed in jail by anti-graft body over illegal purchase of over 30 bulletproof vehicles

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 5:44:21 PM

A team of Pakistan's top anti-graft body has quizzed deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail for over two hours over the illegal purchase and use of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles from Germany.

A source told Dawn that Sharif insisted upon being given a questionnaire, to which he would reply with the help of his legal counsel.

A team of Pakistan’s top anti-graft body has quizzed deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail for over two hours over the illegal purchase and use of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles from Germany. A four-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at the Kot Lakhpat Jail (Lahore Central Prison) where the 69-year-old Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence awarded to him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

A source told Dawn that Sharif insisted upon being given a questionnaire, to which he would reply with the help of his legal counsel.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Nawaz’s daughter, confirmed the investigation by the NAB team in jail where the former prime minister is being held since December 2018 after his conviction.

In a message on her Twitter account on Monday, Maryam rubbished the investigation, point fingers at “fake Prime Minister” Imran Khan who used the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter for personal use was above the law.

Earlier reports said the NAB team will record the three-time prime minister’s statement in the case of an alleged import of 34 bulletproof vehicles from Germany without payment of customs duty on any of them.

The anti-graft body said the cars were purchased without duty for guests of the 19th SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) summit in 2016, Geo News reported.

The SAARC Summit, however, did not take place as India boycotted the meeting after the Uri terror attack. Later, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also pulled out of the summit, culminating in an indefinite postponement of the summit.

According to the NAB, Sharif added 20 of those 34 cars to his own motorcade, and he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also used the bulletproof vehicles for their personal use.

Former Prime Minister and a member of the PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement has already been recorded, it said.

The anti-graft body also said that officers associated with the foreign ministry misused their authority by allocating the bulletproof cars for the Sharif’s family.

Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the jail since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court’s July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Nawaz Sharif quizzed in jail by anti-graft body over illegal purchase of over 30 bulletproof vehicles
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition