End of road for Nawaz Sharif? Pakistan Supreme Court bans former PM from politics for life

In a major setback to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country’s Supreme Court has disqualified him from holding a public office for life. As per Pakistani media outlets, Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income. However, even after his disqualification, the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period.

As per the Pakistani media website Dawn.com, country’s top court ruled that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life. The ruling came against a separate petition filed in the court which sought a time frame for the leaders disqualified under the law. It was reported that verdict sealed the political fate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and other lawmakers disqualified under the said article. Along with this, the Supreme Court bench observed that the Constitution states that those not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per law are banned from Parliament for life.

On February 14, a five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, had reserved its order while hearing several petitions seeking to determine the time-period a lawmaker would remain disqualified for after being de-seated in violation.

