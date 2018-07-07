Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be arrested upon their return to Pakistan. (Reuters)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be arrested upon their return to Pakistan, according to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources.

NAB sources added that the anti-corruption body has been issued a directive to arrest the duo upon their arrival to the country from London, Geo TV reported.

The NAB will obtain the arrest warrant of Maryam’s husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar from the accountability court.

Earlier, Sharif said he was not a thief and would return to Pakistan soon after his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, regained consciousness.

Vowing to fight against ‘injustice’, Sharif stated, “I will continue my struggle till the people of Pakistan are not freed of the slavery imposed on them by some generals and judges.”

He asserted that if the punishment for “demanding respect for the vote is jail, I am coming to face it”, adding that he will “not be a slave to those who violate their oath and the Constitution of Pakistan”, as per the report.

Echoing similar sentiments, Maryam said that she would fight against such “injustice and oppression”, in response to the ruling.

Sharif and Maryam are currently in London since June 14 with Kulsoom, who is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment there.

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of eight million pounds on Friday in the Avenfield case, while Maryam was sentenced to 7 years of jail and fined two million pounds.

With this ruling, Maryam is barred from contesting the general elections.

Her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was also sentenced to one year of imprisonment.

The verdict in the Avenfield reference case was read out by accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir after postponing the announcement four times in a day.

The case pertains to the ownership of Avenfield properties in London by the Sharif family.