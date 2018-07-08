Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return to Pakistan on July 13

Maryam Nawaz to return to Pakistan on July 13 (Image: ANI)

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Saturday that she and her father will return to Pakistan on July 13.

This came a day after Sharif was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of eight million pounds in the Avenfield reference case, while his daughter was sentenced to 7 years of jail and fined two million pounds by the accountability court.

Speaking to media in London, Maryam said that due process will be adopted while challenging the verdict, adding that legal consultations are underway. She also said that the lawyers are exploring the case through all legal angles, Geo TV reported.

Asked on approaching the UK government on the matter, Maryam said that no illegality was carried out. She further underscored that the Pakistani authorities should “use red warrants to bring back dictators”, who violated the country’s constitution.

Meanwhile, free online encyclopaedia Wikipedia has locked Maryam’s profile page for one year after “abusive edits” were seen on the page.

Saqib Qayyum of Wikipedia’s Help Desk told The Express Tribune on Saturday, “This is not the first time her page has been locked. However, her page has not been locked for this long before. People added criminal multiple times in the lead section and tried to change her birth year from 1973 to 1960. The information present in the lead section appears in the Google knowledge graph, next to the search result.”

“Maryam’s Wikipedia profile has been getting 1,000 unique hits since January. We received around 15,000 unique hits yesterday,” he added.

Maryam is barred from contesting the general elections slated to be held on July 25. Her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was also sentenced to one year of imprisonment.

The accountability court also issued permanent arrest warrants of Sharif’s sons – Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz respectively.

Sharif and Maryam are in London since June 14 visiting the former’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing cancer treatment there.