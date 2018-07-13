Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam to be arrested at Abu Dhabi airport today

Nawaz and his daughter, who are convicted in Avenfield reference case, will stay at the Abu Dhabi airport for seven hours and will reach Lahore at 6.15pm

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam will be arrested at Abu Dhabi airport in United Arab Emirates (UAE) today morning. Nawaz and his daughter, who are convicted in Avenfield reference case, will stay at the Abu Dhabi airport for seven hours and will reach Lahore at 6.15pm (2.15 UK time), the sources said. All arrangements have been made to arrest the three-time Prime Minister and his daughter by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team. The father-daughter duo, who were in London to meet Nawaz’s ailing wife Begum Kulsoom, left for Pakistan on Thursday.

According to sources, the NAB team will board the plane with the permission of authorities and will take Nawaz and Maryam under their custody. A 16-member team of NAB, including two women officers, has been formed under the headship of Director Amjad Ali Aulakh to arrest them. NAB sources in Islamabad said that both the convicted would be kept at Adiala jail for a day before being transferred to the notorious Attock Fort prison. Meanwhile, before leaving for London’s Heathrow Airport, Nawaz told media-persons that “this is the worst situation which has never been observed even in the Martial Law era.”

On July 6, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and a fine of eight million pounds was slapped on him in the Avenfield Reference case. The case pertains to the purchase of Avenfield apartments through offshore companies, the beneficial owner of which was Maryam. Maryam was sentenced to seven years of jail and fined two million pounds, by the Accountability Court. Earlier in April, Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz from contesting elections for the rest of his life because of his corruption cases as revealed in the Panama Papers. Sharif had resigned in July after the apex court’s ruling.