Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam play emotional card before arrest: ‘A sacrifice, doing this for people of Pakistan’

Pakistan is set for a big turmoil amid elections with the scheduled arrest of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, convicted for corruption charges. As the arrest looks certain, politicians have started mud-slinging, with Nawaz’s party trying to turn the current in its favour. In the same line, Sharif, the ex-prime minister of Pakistan, was seen making an emotional appeal to the people of Pakistan. Sharif, who is a convicted criminal for corruption offenses, said that he is making a sacrifice by going to jail.

Posting a video on Twitter, Sharif said, “I’ll be taken straight to jail…. but I’m doing this for people of Pakistan.. sacrificing for generations to come,” he said. (Pakistani qaum ko batana chahta hoon ki main ye aapke liye kar raha hoon. Ye kurbaani main aapki naslon ke liye de raha hoon).

“Such opportunity won’t come again…. let’s build destiny of Pakistan together,” Sharif, who was on-board flight to UAE’s Abu Dhabi Airport, said in a video message. Earlier in the day, Sharif’s daughter, Maryam, who is also convicted in the case, posted a goodbye picture with her children who are residing in London. “Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups,” Maryam tweeted hours before her scheduled arrest.

Back home, senior leaders of Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League (N) are busy building a perception that their leaders are a victim of vendetta politics. “Nawaz Sharif is given the punishment not for indulging in the crime, but opposing it,” Pervaiz Rashid, senior leader of PML (N) told media. “Will you (the Opposition) be able to commit the crime if Sharif is in jail..? No, because every voter is Nawaz Sharif now,” he added. (Nawaz Sharif ko jurm karne ki nahi, jurm ko rokne ke liye saza di ja rahi hai. Agar Nawaz Sharif jail main honge toh kya aap gunah kar paayenge? Nahi, kyunki ab har voter Nawaz Sharif ban chuka hai)

Maryam also tweeted a picture where she and her father were seen biding an adieu to their ailing mother at a London hospital.

Sharif is scheduled to land in the country at 6 p.m. As per some reports, the Pakistani police have swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport.