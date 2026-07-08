NATO allies have agreed to invest €27 billion (about $30.8 billion) in fuel storage infrastructure to strengthen the alliance’s fuel supply network and improve military readiness. The announcement came after the NATO summit in Ankara, where member countries also unveiled defence investments worth more than $50 billion, reported Reuters.

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said the investment will help ensure that allied forces have the fuel they need to respond quickly during military operations. “Allies are taking a historic step to enhance NATO’s fuel supply chain, to ensure our forces have the energy supplies they need for warfighting readiness,” he said, reported Reuters.

The fuel infrastructure project forms part of NATO’s wider effort to improve military preparedness and strengthen supply chains across the alliance.

Why is NATO investing in fuel infrastructure?

NATO said the investment is aimed at improving the alliance’s ability to support military operations by ensuring a more reliable and resilient fuel supply system.

The alliance also announced more than $50 billion in defence investments during the summit. In a joint declaration, NATO leaders said the additional spending would strengthen military capabilities while supporting defence industries across member countries.”Our investments are delivering the capabilities we need while strengthening our industrial base and resilience.”

The declaration said the increased spending is intended to address long-term security challenges. “To counter the long-term threat Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security and stability, and the persistent threat of terrorism,” it stated.

Before the summit formally began, NATO also hosted a defence industry exhibition where governments and defence companies discussed new military procurement projects. Rutte said the alliance had already announced defence purchases worth “tens of billions of dollars and growing.”

How is NATO increasing defence spending?

The latest investment comes after years of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged European allies to spend more on defence rather than relying heavily on the United States.

Following those calls, NATO members agreed at last year’s summit to increase core defence spending from 2% to 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, reported DPA. Countries also committed an additional 1.5% of GDP towards defence-related investments such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and logistics.

According to figures released by NATO, European allies and Canada are expected to spend 2.53% of GDP on core defence in 2026. They are also expected to spend another 1.4% of GDP on related defence activities, taking total defence-related spending to 3.93% of GDP, reported DPA.