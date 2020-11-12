Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia: Russia sends military personnel for peacekeeping mission

According to an official release from Moscow, the contingent has units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District. (Photo source: AP)

Russia sends its military personnel for a peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is in accordance with the ceasefire agreements between the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the President of Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia. The hostilities between the forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia have stopped since the midnight of November 10, 2020.

As per the ceasefire agreement, a peacekeeping contingent of Russia will be sent into the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. The contingent will be monitoring the implementation of the military and ceasefire operations.

More about the contingent

There will be 1,960 military personnel, along with 380 units of automobile and special equipment, and 90 armoured personnel carriers.

There are plans to use army aviation and complexes with unmanned aerial vehicles for the peacekeeping operations.

Who are the personnel?

There are contract servicemen. These men have undergone special training for peacekeeping tasks.

They have been trained in the international humanitarian law in armed conflicts.

These men have experience in humanitarian operations in the Syrian Arab Republic.

They are equipped with the most modern weapons — armoured personnel carriers BTR-82A; armoured vehicles “Tiger” and “Typhoon”.

They have been provided all the necessary types of food.

In an effort to control compliance with the agreements between the two warring countries, there are plans to set up sixteen observation posts.

These will be in the areas of responsibility “North” and “South” and they are going to be deployed along the Lachin Corridor and line of contact of the sides in Nagorno-Karabakh.

They will be collecting information on violations of the ceasefire regime, and sharing the same to the command of the peacekeeping forces.

For an early transition to peace, the personnel will maintain the safety of transit traffic and suppressing illegal actions against civilians.

Also, the military police units who are part of the peacekeeping contingent are going to participate in the mission.

They will be responsible for carrying out patrols along the contact line, and will be escorting convoys and cargo.

For this mission, and to control the operations command of the peacekeeping forces has been created.

This command has officers with vast experience in commanding troops in armed conflicts.

The Russian troops transferred from the Ulyanovsk airfield to the Erebuni airfield in Armenia.

They were on board the Il-76 and An-124 military transport aircraft.

Throughout the day on November 10, around 27 flights were made, 414 military personnel, with 54 units of automobile and special equipment were transported.

Also, eight helicopters and two complexes of unmanned aerial vehicles were moved.

The movement of the peacekeeping contingent was carried out in close coordination with the National Center for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation and other relevant ministries and departments.

Update since November 10, 2020

So far the units of the first peacekeeping battalion of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade has made a 300 km march and are completing their concentration in the area of the Goris settlement.

Continuous interaction with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia has been organized and also communication through direct channels has been established.

Together with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, the parameters of the peacekeeping mission was planned.

A combat command group that monitors the situation on a 24-hour basis has been set up by the Russians.

All the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of Russian servicemen.

The tasks that have been assigned are being performed as per the agreements signed.