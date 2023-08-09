Today, August 9 marks 78 years of US atomic bombing on Nagasaki. Japan’s PM Kishida offered condolences to victims of the catastrophic attack and said that efforts to make the world free of nuclear weapons will be continued.

On August 9,1945, the United States dropped ‘Fat man’ on Nagasaki, the southern Japanese city. ‘Fat man’ was the code name of the second nuclear bomb that was dropped three days after Hiroshima was demolished by ‘Little-boy’, a uranium bomb.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, extended his condolences to the victims of the deleterious attack. In a video message on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said, “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the souls of the atomic bombing victims, as well as my heartfelt sympathies to those who are still suffering from the aftereffects.” The tragedy that occurred 78 years ago today in Nagasaki must never be repeated. As the only country to have been bombed with nuclear weapons, we will continue to work to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.”

In remembering the tragic attack and its victims, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that the world should never let such tragedy to occur again and advocated that nuclear weapons be eliminated to eliminate the nuclear risk.

78 years ago, atomic weapons were used on Nagasaki.



We must never again allow such devastation to occur.



— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 8, 2023

History

As World War II progressed, the United States and its allies worked to terminate the battle with Japan. The decision to use nuclear weapons was motivated by a desire to hasten Japan’s capitulation and avoid a long and costly invasion. Following the ‘Trinity Test’ on July 16, 1945, the United States launched the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, nicknamed ‘Little Boy,’ killing around 1,40,000 people by the end of the year.

The ‘Fat Man’ bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki was code-named. It claimed the lives of over 80,000 people. This resulted in Japan’s unconditional surrender during World War II. At least 70,000 people were killed in the first Nagasaki blast, and another 70,000 perished later from radiation-related illnesses. Enola Gay, a US warplane, dropped the ‘Fat Man’ about 1,650 feet above Nagasaki. This resulted in Japan’s unconditional surrender during World War II.

Nagasaki Day is held around the world to promote peace and raise awareness about the dangers of nuclear weapons. This day is significant since it focuses on anti-war and anti-nuclear demonstrations in numerous countries.