NAB, which nabbed Nawaz Sharif, issues notice to Imran Khan

With 10 days to go for national polls, Pakistani politician Imran Khan has been slapped with a notice by country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the agency which made former premier Nawaz Sharif go to a 10-year imprisonment. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit of NAB has issued summon to Khan in a case of alleged illegal use of the government helicopters, Pakistan’s ARY news has reported.

The NAB had initiated a probe in the matter after it emerged that helicopters owned by PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunwara government carried Khan at several occasions. A former chief minister of the province had also appeared before bureau’s team in April in the same case.

However, the KP state government had clarified that the helicopters in question were never used for Khan’s personal or private use. In a statement, the then KP government had said the helicopters carried Khan along with ministers and advisers for official tours. “These helicopters were used on 39 occasions in last four and half years,” the provincial government officials said were quoted as saying by ARY news on February 4, 2018.

The statement also shared details of 39 official trips. It was alleged that helicopters were used for around 75 flying hours against fuel charges of approximately Rs 2.1 million in last four and half years, the report said.

Khan had participated in a number of events which ranged from groundbreaking/inauguration of Billion Tree Tsunami project, the establishment of education institues, etc.

Summoning of Khan by NAB gains significance as it is the same Pakistani which has recently proved its probe against Sharif, resulting in 10-year jail term to him, and an 8-year sentence for her daughter Maryam Nawaz.