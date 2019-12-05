Multiple injured in shooting at Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor base

Published: December 5, 2019 9:05:23 AM

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said he then saw the gunman who was wearing what appeared to be a navy or sailor's uniform shoot himself in the head.

One witness told local media he was sitting at his computer when he heard shots fired and saw three victims on the ground.

At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life, local news reports have said. A spokesman for the US base would only say that security forces had responded to reports of a shooting at around 2.30 pm local time on Wednesday and that the base was on lockdown for several hours.

One witness told local media he was sitting at his computer when he heard shots fired and saw three victims on the ground. The witness, who did not want to be identified, said he then saw the gunman who was wearing what appeared to be a navy or sailor’s uniform shoot himself in the head.

Hawaii News Now said several civilians were among the gunshot victims. The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance to the sprawling base.

