Several flights travelling to different European destinations faced bomb threats on Thursday, forcing some aircraft to divert and others were escorted by air force fighter jets. According to BBC, an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military airbase in Normandy, France, after a bomb threat was reported. The aircraft landed safely, and security teams began inspecting it. The incidents come just days after eight flights across Europe, including two departing from the UK, were targeted by suspected bomb threats. No explosives were found on any of the aircraft searched following those alerts.

Aer Lingus flight diverted to French military base

An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 operating flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome was diverted to Evreux Air Base in Normandy on Thursday morning. According to the French prime minister’s office, the aircraft declared an in-flight emergency before landing safely at the military airbase. All 151 passengers and six crew members were reported safe. Military bomb disposal teams began examining the aircraft following its arrival.

Aer Lingus confirmed the diversion in a statement. “Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome diverted to Normandy this morning as a security precaution. “The flight landed safely and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible.” As reported by BBC, according to aviation safety expert and former airline pilot Marco Chan, messages exchanged between the aircraft and ground stations provide details of the diversion. The messages, transmitted through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), were published by Airframes.

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At 07:51 GMT, the aircraft reported that it was diverting to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. At 07:54, the crew informed Dublin operations that air traffic control had passed on a bomb-on-board threat. At 08:03, the crew reported that the aircraft no longer had sufficient assurance of the fuel required to continue to Rome. Weather reports for Toulouse, Brest and Nantes were also considered as alternative destinations. At 08:40, the aircraft reported that it was diverting to Evreux Air Base on government orders. Chan said that although ACARS messages can be spoofed, the details in this case matched other known information about the flight, making such interference very unlikely.

Finnair flight escorted by Italian fighter jets

A Finnair flight travelling from Helsinki to Rome also faced a suspected bomb threat on Thursday. The aircraft was escorted by Italian Air Force fighter jets before landing safely at Rome Fiumicino Airport at around 09:30 local time. According to a spokesperson for Aeroporti di Roma, police bomb disposal experts carried out security inspections after the aircraft landed. The checks found no explosives on board. The spokesperson added that the inspections followed standard security procedures and did not affect airport operations.

Passengers evacuated from Wizz Air flight

Nearly 200 passengers were evacuated from a Wizz Air flight travelling from Milan to Bucharest following a bomb threat on Thursday. Flight WMT3064 landed safely at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest at 11:08 local time. Airport officials said passengers had been evacuated and emergency procedures were activated in coordination with government agencies. “Passengers have been disembarked. The airport has taken the procedural measures required in such cases, in cooperation with state institutions.

“A crisis management unit is being established, and specific procedures for these situations are being implemented,” airport representatives told the BBC. A specialist explosives disposal team from Romania’s Intelligence Service began inspecting the aircraft. The Bucharest National Airports Company said airport operations continued safely and flights were running according to schedule.

Other flights affected by bomb threats

Several other flights across Europe also faced security alerts on Thursday. According to BBC and Sky News reports, the affected flights included:

A LOT flight from Warsaw to Brussels, which landed safely after a suspected threat. The airline said no dangerous or suspicious items were found during inspections.

A Ryanair flight from Copenhagen to Sofia, which landed in Sofia.

A Ryanair flight from Madrid to Sofia, which also landed in Sofia.

A Ryanair flight from London to Sofia, which was diverted to Plovdiv.

A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw, which diverted to Vienna. However, the reason for the diversion has not been confirmed.

Czech police also said they had received threats involving four flights heading to Prague. The threats reportedly involved the possible placement of an improvised explosive device. Police said they considered the threats to be of low credibility but were preparing for the aircraft to land. Pyrotechnic inspections were planned for all four planes.

Earlier bomb threats targeted eight European flights

The latest incidents come days after eight flights across Europe were targeted by suspected bomb threats. Two of the affected flights had departed from the UK. One was travelling from Manchester and landed in Murcia, Spain, while another was travelling from London Heathrow to Warsaw, Poland.

Two Ryanair flights, one departing from Dublin and the other from Lisbon, were also searched after landing in Rome following anonymous bomb threat reports. Sources at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport told the BBC that police bomb disposal experts carried out standard security checks to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. No explosives were found, and the alerts were subsequently cleared. The UK government called the earlier incidents as “malicious hoax threats”.