Morocco to host UN conference on Jerusalem

Morocco will host on Tuesday the fifth International Conference on the Question of Jerusalem. (Source: IE)

The conference will be organised by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, a subsidiary organ of the UN General Assembly, with the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Moroccan ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The conference will provide an opportunity for shared opinions particularly in view of recent developments regarding Jerusalem, the statement said. It will also provide a platform for the youth from East Jerusalem to present their plight, and for participants to discuss actionable solutions to the challenges confronting young people.

It is the first time this meeting is held in an Arab country, the ministry said.