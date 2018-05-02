Morning news bulletin: Track latest stories

Major airlines, including Air India and Vistara, today welcomed the Telecom Commission’s nod for use of WiFi and voice services in-flight

Major airlines, including Air India and Vistara, today welcomed the Telecom Commission’s nod for use of WiFi and voice services in-flight, with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu saying he will ensure “earliest implementation” of the proposal. When the decision comes into effect roughly in three to four months time, passengers can use mobile phones for both voice and data services in the Indian airspace in domestic and International flights.

Jinnah portrait at AMU sparks row, Congress says ‘diversionary tactic’

A BJP MP has asked Aligarh Muslim University to explain why it displays a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, triggering a row days after a student sought permission to hold an RSS shakha on its premises. The Congress termed the MP’s demand a “diversionary tactic” of the BJP to avoid issues which impact common people. In a letter written to Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor yesterday, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam objected to the Pakistan founder’s picture on the walls of the AMU student union office. AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai today defended the portrait, apparently hanging there for decades, saying that Jinnah was a founder member of the University Court and granted life membership of the student union.

Narendra Modi launches campaign blitz in Karnataka, attacks Congress over “loot”

The Congress has initiated the culture of “ease of doing murder”, in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, and mounted an all out assault on the party over alleged “loot” of banks and neglect of farmers and youth. Significantly, launching the second leg of his campaign blitz in poll-bound Karnataka, Modi also appeared to extend an olive branch to the JD(S) by castigating Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “insulting” its patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Modi, who has powered the BJP to electoral triumphs in many states after assuming office in 2014, addressed three back to back election rallies in the state where most pollsters have predicted a hung Assembly, with the JD(S) playing the role of the kingmaker. Dexterously playing the Hindutva card, Modi claimed over two dozen BJP workers were killed under the Congress government in Karnataka in political violence.

Rahul Gandhi calls for Piyush Goyal’s resignation, minister hits back saying am ‘kaamdaar‘ not ‘naamdaar‘

Rahul Gandhi and Piyush Goyal were today locked in a verbal battle with the Congress chief demanding the Union minister’s resignation over allegations of his involvement in a Rs 48 crore scam and the latter hitting back to say that he, unlike the opposition leader, was a “kaamdaar” not a “naamdaar”. The Congress president accused the Union railways minister of being involved in the Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, which he said is about “deceit, conflict of interest and greed”. Goyal was quick to retaliate, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to say that unlike Gandhi, who is a ‘naamdaar’ (dynast), he is a ‘kaamdaar’ (worker) and has not learnt the art of living without working.

Facebook to use augmented reality to draw ads to Messenger app

Facebook Inc’s Messenger app launched an augmented reality feature on Tuesday to allow people to see products they are shopping for as if they already have them, such as a car parked in a driveway, in a move aimed at drawing in potential advertisers. Although smartphone messaging apps are not known for displaying ads, Facebook has said that targeting the 1.3 billion people who use its Messenger service with ads will be an important part of the company’s long-term revenue growth. Silicon Valley tech firms are pouring money into augmented reality, a mix of the real and digital worlds best known from the game Pokemon Go. Facebook, at a tech conference that begins on Tuesday, is launching a new toolkit for software developers to make augmented reality features.